CALVIN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Calvin man who lost his son due to a KIA Soul fire back in 2019 contacted KFOR wanting to once again share the family’s tragic story after a new KIA recall.

“We’ve had days that are okay, and we’ve had days that have not been very good,” Robert Carlton told News 4.

It’s been almost two years since Robert and Becky Carlton lost their son, Jordan.

“My wife, Becky, the situation that she was in, those memories will never leave,” Robert said.

Jordan and his mom were inside a 2019 KIA Soul, a rental, in Hawaii when it caught fire back in 2019.

Both of them were seriously hurt. Jordan suffered from burns on more than 80 percent of his body. He died 14 months later.

“No family should have to go through what we went through,” Robert said.

Robert contacted News 4 this week, wanting to once again bring the family’s tragic story to light because earlier this month, KIA recalled over 126,000 sportage SUVs. The company warned that owners should park their vehicles outside, saying they can catch fire even if the engines are turned off.

The same warning was issued last year, when 380,000 KIA vehicles were recalled.

“Every time we read one of these articles that came out about another spontaneous car fire, it’s just a trigger,” said Robert. “It just brings back those horrible memories.”

The recent recall comes just after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reignited a series of investigations into engine compartment fires that have been plaguing Korean automakers for years.

News 4 contacted KIA for a statement regarding this latest recall and they sent the following:

“Kia America is conducting a safety recall campaign on certain 2016-2018 model year Kia K900 vehicles manufactured from April 21, 2015 – November 6, 2017 and all 2014-2016 model year Kia Sportage vehicles manufactured from September 30, 2013 – November 16, 2015. The recall population was determined by a review of vehicle production records. Kia America has determined that Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit may experience an internal electrical short circuit that could result in overcurrent, increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire while the vehicle is driven or while parked. Warning signs: Illuminated ABS warning light, burning/melting smell, or smoke from engine compartment. Upon review of the field data Kia has determined three fires originating in area of HECU involving the 2014-2016 model year Sportage have been reported. No crashes, injuries, or fatalities have been reported. Kia Action: All owners of the subject vehicles will be notified by first class mail beginning March 31, 2022 with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Kia dealer. Dealers will install a new fuse with a different capacity to prevent an overcurrent condition in the HECU’s electrical circuit board. Kia recommends that vehicle owners park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the recall repair has been performed. Kia will reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred pursuant to Kia’s General Reimbursement Plan filed May 11, 2020. Customers with questions may contact Kia consumer assistance at 1-800-333-4542 or their Kia dealer.” Kia America

“No dad should have to go through what we went through. It goes without saying, no person should ever, ever, ever have to go through what Jordan went through. It was horrible, absolutely horrible,” Robert said.

If you’d like to see if your vehicle is affected by this latest KIA recall, click here. Check for Recalls: Vehicle, Car Seat, Tire, Equipment | NHTSA