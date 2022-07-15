STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department is still investigating after a woman’s body was dropped off at the Stillwater Medical Center emergency room.

Lt. TJ Low with Stillwater PD told KFOR a 911 call came in at 10:06 a.m. on Friday.

Stillwater dispatch advised officers that a female was dropped off at the Emergency Room entrance and that three subjects left the hospital in a “dark-colored SUV.”

A parking citation officer was in the area and noticed a similar vehicle driving on Jardot Road from 6th Street at a “high rate of speed” shortly after the 911 came in.

Lt. Low said the officer followed the vehicle from a distance in, keeping an eye on their every move and notified officers.

“That’s the benefit of our radio system here is that, that officer was listening, paying attention and was very alert to notify or was very alert to see a vehicle matching that description in that area,” added Lt. Low.

Officers managed to pull the vehicle over by Airport and Marine Road.

According to Lt. Low, the three individuals in the vehicle were taken to Stillwater PD for questioning by detectives.

Lt. Low said the investigation has since been turned over to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Payne County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Rockford Brown, Stillwater Medical Center staff declared the woman deceased at the time of arrival.

However, Brown said it was also determined this person had been “suffering preexisting medical conditions.”

The three individuals have been identified as minors.

Those minors are said to have left the woman at the hospital to pick up another family member in order to return to the hospital.

Brown told KFOR there isn’t any foul play suspected at this time.

The case is still under investigation and pending review by the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Sheriff’s Office will not release the name of the woman until family has been notified.