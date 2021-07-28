No hazard leave for unvaccinated Tulsa city employees

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Moderna plans to expand the size of its study in younger children to better detect rare side effects. The company said Monday, July 26, 2021 it is in talks with the Food and Drug Administration to enroll more patients in its study of the vaccine in children under 12 years old and younger. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum says city employees who aren’t vaccinated for the coronavirus won’t receive hazard leave if they contract the illness.

Hazard leave is paid leave that is not counted against sick days or vacation days.

City spokesperson Michelle Brooks said affected employees could use sick days or vacation if they become ill with the virus.

A Tulsa hospital also announced its employees would be required to become vaccinated.

Ascension St. John will require the vaccinations by Nov. 12 and becomes the fourth hospital system in the state with the requirement.