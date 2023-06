OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say no one was hurt when a plane made an emergency landing near a busy roadway in Oklahoma City.

On Sunday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a downed plane near NW Expressway and Sara Rd.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say no fuel was leaking from the small Cessna plane.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

At this point, officials are still investigating what caused the emergency landing.