OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning to donate blood to help save a life, you could also be rewarded for your actions.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says all successful blood donors on Friday, April 1 will be entered to win one of two grand prizes of $1,000 in VISA gift cards.

Organizers say all donors who give at a mobile blood drive or donor center will be eligible to win.

“We’re always looking for fun, creative ways to celebrate our donors throughout the calendar year,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We want to show appreciation to our loyal donors who help save lives and giving away $1,000 is a mere fraction of the gratitude we can show them.”

All successful donors will also receive a coupon to Hollywood Feed, a free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo, a free pet bandana, and a free t-shirt.

Also, one lucky donor in April will win free Acana dog food for a year.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.