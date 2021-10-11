No longer *55: Highway emergency calls to now go to 911

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have an emergency on an Oklahoma highway, you no longer will need to dial *55 to get help.

For almost 30 years, *55 has been the number to call for assistance while on Oklahoma’s highways.

The *55 number was implemented in 1992 as a new cell service would automatically route the call to the nearest highway patrol field headquarters.

Updated technology is now allowing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to receive transferred 911 calls that will include all of the caller’s information, including their contact number and location.

Instead of dialing *55, drivers will now just need to call 911, no matter their location in the state.

Officials say the upgrade will result in enhanced service and quicker response times.