No need for a fishing license during Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to enjoy the great outdoors to celebrate the start of summer, you won’t want to miss Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days.

Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days will be held on June 5 and June 6, which means anyone can go fishing without a state fishing license.

“There’s no excuse not to take someone fishing on June 5 and 6. The weather is usually nice, the fishing is great and, best of all, it’s free,” said Barry Bolton, Fisheries Chief with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “Free Fishing Days gives people a chance to just ‘test the waters’ and see if they would enjoy the sport.”

While Free Fishing Days allows people to fish without having a state fishing license, anglers still must abide by all other state fishing regulations including daily bag limits and size restrictions.