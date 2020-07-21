Watch Live: Officials update why there have been no new coronavirus numbers released following ‘technical data entry issue’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans and health experts have been watching the state’s coronavirus case numbers closely, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says there have been a few discrepancies with the numbers.

On Monday, health officials announced that numbers have been lower in Oklahoma for a few days due to a “technical data entry issue.”

“Due to technical difficulties related to data automation, case counts for Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20 are low and do not reflect real-time data. The same technical glitch occurred on June 5 and June 18 and the issue was resolved on both occasions within 24 hours. When the technical issue is resolved, people can expect to see a significant bulk increase in the number of new cases reported that does not reflect an increase in the rate of infection. OSDH and other public health officials throughout the nation are dealing with outdated data systems and are often dependent on fax machines and manual data entry. OSDH is in the midst of an upgrade to the Public Health Investigation and Disease Detection of Oklahoma (PHIDDO) disease reporting system that will make the date entry process more efficient. Statement from Oklahoma State Department of Health

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

“OSDH is highly focused on COVID-19 testing, effectively tracing cases and ensuring those individuals who test positive are quarantined as quickly as possible before they spread the virus to others,” said interim Commissioner Lance Frye. “We recognize the significant issues we’ve experienced in the past and are working to eliminate them by incorporating new technology to enhance the current system as we work towards a long-term solution.”

Related Content At least 168 new COVID-19 cases reported as technical difficulties affect health department data

Usually, the state health department releases its daily numbers around 11 a.m. each day.

However, those numbers have not yet been released for Tuesday.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say they plan to hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to address the discrepancies.

At the same time, Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye and Gov. Kevin Stitt are expected to hold a Zoom press conference to deliver an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma and announce modifications to the state’s hospital surge plan.

LATEST STORIES: