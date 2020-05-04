No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma as number of positive cases surpasses 4,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the state has officially surpassed more than 4,000 positive cases of COVID-19. However, no new deaths have been reported.

On Monday, the health department announced there are now 4,044 positive cases of the virus.

No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the total at 238.

As of Sunday, so far, 2,635 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to OSDH.

The health department’s Monday report also showed 66,084 negative COVID-19 tests to date.

The report states that since May 1, there have been 743 total hospitalizations because of the virus so far, and there are currently 236 people hospitalized with the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

Reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.