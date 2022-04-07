DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A pair of brothers are speaking out days after they were shot at while driving on the highway. The two believe it was a random attack.

“I thought we was dead,” said Jerome Chappell. “I thought we was all dead.”

He and his brother, Anthony Chappell, aren’t really sure how they’re still alive. Their car was riddled with bullets on I-40 near Sunny Lane Road Saturday at 3:27 a.m. They were returning to their Del City home after an evening at the lounge with friends.

“We hear about 20 to 30 rounds hitting the entire back of the car, the side, the driver’s side and front,” Jerome said, telling KFOR it was terrifying controlling the wheel during the chaos.

Anthony and Jerome Chappell. Photo from KFOR.

He explained that the catastrophic seconds of gunfire felt like a half-hour. He, his brother and his friend in the passenger’s seat were all hit with bullets.

“I heard my friend, ‘I’m shot in the head! I’m shot! My head!'” Jerome recalled. “My brother in the back, ‘I’m hit! I’m hit!’ You just keep hearing multiple rounds just going off.”

Now sitting in a walker, he showed KFOR his wounds. One bullet remains inside his left thigh.

“Two bullets to the thigh,” he said of his injuries. “One bullet went in and out, and this gunshot wound, I have a full bullet slug in my left leg. I’m still waiting on a specialist’s opinion for removal or should we leave it. It’s right close to the main artery.”

A bullet is lodged in Jerome Chappell’s leg. Photo from KFOR.

His big brother, Anthony, was also hit in the thigh with a single bullet.

“We’re all traumatized,” he said. “I don’t ever want to live through that. I don’t ever want to see my worst enemy go through that.”

The brothers are desperately hoping the Del City Police Department will find who did this. As far as Jerome and Anthony can tell, this was a random attack. They don’t know who the suspect or suspects are.

“I don’t know,” Anthony said. “I have no earthly clue. I’m just glad to be here and able to talk to you about this story and get justice for my brother.”

Anthony Chappell’s gunshot wound. Photo from KFOR.

He said there’s no peace for them while his brother has a bullet lodged in his leg.

“My brother, he don’t have time,” he said emotionally. “He has a bullet still in his leg.”

Del City Police tell KFOR they’re actively investigating the case. They have no suspects at this time.