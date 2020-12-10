Noble basketball student section seen not socially distanced

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at a metro school ignored their district’s COVID-19 protocols.

A series of videos and photos were taken by a KFOR employee at the Noble versus Luther basketball game on Tuesday night.

You can see the Noble student section congregated in rows, some of them caught with their masks down, even though the district said face coverings are required “at all times.”

In an email sent to parents, Noble previously said “all spectators will be asked to socially distance at all times, except for family members.”

Other parts of the arena show parents spread out, with tape blocking off rows.

Noble’s basketball protocol says, “We will not allow any type of hand-shaking, high-fives or fist bumps between teams.”

We called Noble Public Schools for clarification and when we didn’t hear back, we stopped by the administration building.

A sign on the door instructed us to call the office.

Noble schools later called us back saying they would send us a statement. KFOR has yet to receive it.

It’s important to note Noble is only allowing 450 people into the gymnasium.

We also contacted the OSSAA, who said all regular season games are controlled by the local school districts.

