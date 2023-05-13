NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s the difficult “day after” in Noble after a fierce tornado ripped through the community, causing stress and damage that will last for weeks. Residents and business owners alike are coming to terms with the destruction the twister brought upon them Thursday night.

One homeowner KFOR spoke to told us her appreciation of life is only greater after the experience.

“Oh my gosh, it was beyond scary,” said DeeAnn Farris. “All I heard was this loud pop.”

In the cover of darkness, a tornado tore through her Noble neighborhood near 2nd St. and Etowah Rd, as she and her son braced for their lives.

Large broken trees now sit in her backyard, but she really realized the power of the twister when she saw her son’s car was no longer parked in their driveway.

“As you can see, the tornado picked up my son’s car and moved it over here,” she said, pointing out the vehicle now sitting in the grass.

She said the vehicle will have to be towed to a repair shop as it’s not currently drivable after the storm.

Just a block over, Bobby Sharma’s gas station and convenience store, Loyd Superette, took a heavy hit.

“Everything is messed up, water everywhere,” he shared.

There was damage to the roof and all the electricity is out. He told us at best things will be up and running again in ten days.

“I got shocked like oh my god,” he said. “What should I do? Where should I start with fixing my things?”

Even amongst the destruction, a sense of gratitude is still felt in the small town.

“I’m thankful to God we all survived because things can be replaced,” said Farris in tears. “We cannot be replaced. God was there for us.”

The National Weather service is assessing the damage of the Noble tornado. As of now, it appears to be an EF1.