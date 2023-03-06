NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County deputies say two people were arrested after they were accused of child neglect.

In October, investigators with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office found a child living in what they described as ‘deplorable conditions.’

“We are always working to protect our children here in Cleveland County,” said Sheriff Chris Amason. “This is a sad situation, but I’m thankful our deputies were able to step in and help.”

Deputies and U.S. Marshal’s Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested Lynn Iser and Steven Iser.

This week, they were both taken into custody on complaints of child neglect.