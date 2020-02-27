Nobunny knows Easter like…Lunchbox?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Somebunny is ready for their close up! Local feline celebrity, Lunchbox is auditioning to be the next Cadbury Bunny.

This 23 lb unit has been making headlines since he made his debut with the Oklahoma Humane Society in January.

While he continues to work on his weight loss goal, Lunchbox is hoping to make a splash on a global scale.

The winner’s pet will have the opportunity to have a spot in the reboot of our classic CADBURY Bunny Easter commercial. The winner will also receive a cash prize of $5,000.

The top semi-finalists will be contacted to submit an audition video. The winner will be chosen with the help of America’s vote.

You can vote for your favorite March 4. Click here to see Lunchbox’s audition profile.