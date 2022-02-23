OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As heavy waves of sleet move across the state, some Oklahoma state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services.
The counties impacted by the reduction are as follows:
- Adair
- Atoka
- Beckham
- Bryan
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cherokee
- Choctaw
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Creek Custer
- Garvin
- Grady
- Greer
- Harmon
- Haskell
- Hughes
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Johnston
- Kiowa
- Latimer
- Leflore
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Love
- McClain
- McCurtain
- McIntosh
- Murray
- Muskogee
- Okfuskee
- Oklahoma
- Okmulgee
- Pittsburg
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Pushmataha
- Rogers
- Seminole
- Sequoyah
- Stephens
- Tillman
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washita.
State agencies in those counties can reduce non-essential services until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 23.
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.