OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As heavy waves of sleet move across the state, some Oklahoma state agencies are reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services.

The counties impacted by the reduction are as follows:

  • Adair
  • Atoka
  • Beckham
  • Bryan
  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Carter
  • Cherokee
  • Choctaw
  • Cleveland
  • Coal
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Creek Custer
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Greer
  • Harmon
  • Haskell
  • Hughes
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Johnston
  • Kiowa
  • Latimer
  • Leflore
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Love
  • McClain
  • McCurtain
  • McIntosh
  • Murray
  • Muskogee
  • Okfuskee
  • Oklahoma
  • Okmulgee
  • Pittsburg
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Pushmataha
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Sequoyah
  • Stephens
  • Tillman
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner
  • Washita.

State agencies in those counties can reduce non-essential services until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 23.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.