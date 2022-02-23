OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As heavy waves of sleet move across the state, some Oklahoma state agencies are reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services.

The counties impacted by the reduction are as follows:

Adair

Atoka

Beckham

Bryan

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cherokee

Choctaw

Cleveland

Coal

Comanche

Cotton

Creek Custer

Garvin

Grady

Greer

Harmon

Haskell

Hughes

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnston

Kiowa

Latimer

Leflore

Lincoln

Logan

Love

McClain

McCurtain

McIntosh

Murray

Muskogee

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Pittsburg

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Pushmataha

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Stephens

Tillman

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washita.

State agencies in those counties can reduce non-essential services until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 23.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.