OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An organization known for helping families in need during the holidays is now asking for the public’s help.

Organizers with the Sharing Tree say 4,000 families were helped just last year in central Oklahoma through programs like the Christmas Connection, Classroom Connection, and Community Connection.

The programs allow families in need to shop in a department store-like layout for clothes, necessities, and Christmas gifts. Once they are finished, volunteers load up their cars with the items, which are all free.

Although they are known for helping people in need, now organizers say they are in need of help.

On Tuesday, the Sharing Tree announced that the non-profit was targeted by thieves.

In addition to having items stolen, officials say the thieves also vandalized and damaged their property.

Now, the non-profit is asking for donations to help cover the cost of replacing stolen equipment, replacing broken locks, installing additional locks, and making repairs to damaged property.

An Amazon Charity list has been created where donors can purchase items and have them sent directly to the Sharing Tree.