Non-profit organization opening ‘clothing locker’ for Oklahoma veterans

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A non-profit organization that provides support for veterans moving into civilian life is preparing for the opening of new ‘clothing locker.

Envision Success for Veterans, Inc. will host its ‘Annual Veterans and Family Wellness Fair’ on Feb. 29 in the G Wing of the Community Services Building in Norman, located near Main and 12th East.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., several vendors will provide information about health, employment, education, benefits, and resources many veterans need after leaving the military.

The wellness fair will also host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Veterans Interview Clothing Locker.

The locker will allow veterans in need to get professional clothing and a polished resume, everything needed to get a civilian job.

The event is free and open to the public.