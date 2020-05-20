Nonconsensual selling of intimate images, video to become a felony in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill this week that would protect victims from their intimate images and videos being sold by former partners without their knowledge or consent.

Stitt signed Senate Bill 1462, making these actions a felony if committed.

Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, filed the bill after learning of a constituent’s struggles to protect her image and reputation from someone she trusted at one point, who is now her ex-spouse.

Under SB 1462, attempting to gain financial advantage or gain anything of value as a result of the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images will become a felony. First time offenders will face up to four years in prison while repeat offenders will face up to ten years imprisonment and be required to register as a sex offender. The bill removes the state’s discretion to file a misdemeanor charge on anyone who commits the offense. Provisions of the Sex Offenders Registration Act will not apply to anyone while incarcerated in a medium or maximum security prison.

“Anyone with a moral compass would never think to stoop so low, but unfortunately we have some sick individuals in our society. They thrive off humiliating their current or former partners any way they can, and when they get paid to do it, it’s even more enticing,” David said. “My constituent’s ex-husband sold private videos of her to over 150 adult websites profiting from her humiliation and nearly costing her her job in the military. Even after having numerous misdemeanor charges brought against him, he continues selling the videos. This is disgusting, and we need to protect people from having their private moments used against them during or after a relationship.”

Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, is the principal House author of the bill.

The bill goes into effect on Nov. 1.