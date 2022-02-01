OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City nurse is getting real about the struggles our healthcare workers are facing nearly two years into this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day is just filled with nonstop suffering,” said Kelli Hale, an ICU nurse at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. “We feel like failures.”

Her story is resonating with so many – feeling helpless as they face an amount of death and devastation they’ve never seen before.

“So I’m just sitting here before my shift starts,” Hale said in a video posted on Twitter. “I always take a few moments to myself before I walk through those doors. You never know what any day is going to bring here in this job.”

Hale has done this job for more than six years.

“Used to – I would sit out here and I would hope that I could help somebody today, that I could touch somebody’s life and even save somebody – nowadays things look different,” she said. “I just pray I don’t have to zip up another body bag. I don’t have to call someone and let them know that their loved one is not coming home.”

“As a nurse, working in our ICU here, you would have an occasional death,” said Emily Eriksson, Executive Director of Nursing at Mercy. “Now we have multiple every day – and that is just – it’s taxing – it’s taxing on their emotional well-being.”

Eriksson says the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on healthcare workers for nearly two years – but this latest surge has been the toughest of all.

“We do have tools to fight it and it’s hard for our healthcare workers to see our community not use those tools to help fight this virus,” said Eriksson.

“The majority of our patients are unvaccinated,” Hale said. “Unfortunately, people feel like they’re experts now. They quote Facebook articles and YouTube and Google at us all the time and when we can’t do things for patients that are unethical, they question us, they feel that we’re trying to spread some agenda and all we want to do is just save lives.”

At a time when nurses are needed more than ever – many of those frontline workers feel they’re at the end of their rope.

“I recently overheard a coworker saying if this young girl doesn’t make it, I don’t think I can keep doing this job,” said Hale. “We’re all just one patient away from an emotional breakdown. Please, just be nice. None of us are doing ok.”

Mercy Hospital has an onsite counselor.

They’re bringing in more therapy animals and providing meals for employees each week.

Even though they’re strained, they still recommend employees take time off when they need it.