Nonfunctioning military practice grenade found in Guthrie student’s backpack

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities seized a nonfunctioning military practice grenade that was found in a Guthrie Junior High School student’s backpack.

The junior high’s administrator located what he believed to be a nonfunctioning military rifle practice grenade in the student’s backpack on Thursday, according to Guthrie Police Department officials.

Guthrie police were called to the scene.

Officials removed the device from the school and cleared it from populated areas for public safety.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad evaluated the device and took possession of it.

“We take school safety seriously at Guthrie Public Schools. It is the responsibility of everyone to assist us in keeping our students safe. We are very thankful for the student who reported what they saw as well as the swift action of our teacher, administrators and resource officer,” said Dr. Mike Simpson, Guthrie Superintendent of Schools.

Guthrie police and school administration are investigating the matter, according to Guthrie Public Schools officials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter