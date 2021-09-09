Nonfunctioning military practice grenade found in Guthrie student’s backpack

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities seized a nonfunctioning military practice grenade that was found in a Guthrie Junior High School student’s backpack.

The junior high’s administrator located what he believed to be a nonfunctioning military rifle practice grenade in the student’s backpack on Thursday, according to Guthrie Police Department officials.

Guthrie police were called to the scene.

Officials removed the device from the school and cleared it from populated areas for public safety.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad evaluated the device and took possession of it.

“We take school safety seriously at Guthrie Public Schools. It is the responsibility of everyone to assist us in keeping our students safe. We are very thankful for the student who reported what they saw as well as the swift action of our teacher, administrators and resource officer,” said Dr. Mike Simpson, Guthrie Superintendent of Schools.

Guthrie police and school administration are investigating the matter, according to Guthrie Public Schools officials.