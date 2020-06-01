Nonprofit Dress For Success looks for new building after a fire started over the weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nonprofit organization that is known for helping women in need across the city is working to rebuild.

“This is where the fire starts so we think someone threw through the window, and it immediately would have ignited our women’s rack of clothing that was hanging there,” Necie Black, Dress For Success Vice Chairwoman, said.

Officials with Dress For Success are now focused on rebuilding their inventory after all of the donated clothes were ruined.



“Smoke damage in all of our clothes. Our computers were melted so we weren’t able to salvage our client files,” Black said.



The nonprofit organization serves disadvantaged women getting back into the workforce.



The building they lease caught fire early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma City Fire Department alerted the group on Facebook around 2 a.m.



“We don’t believe this was a part of the normal, peaceful protests that were going on in Oklahoma City. We believe these are people who disbanded and didn’t have anything else to do for whatever reason,” Black said.



The organization feels like what happened to them was not part of the protests going on in the city



“.00001% of the people who are trying to create chaos,” Black said.



Now the organization is looking for another place to operate.



“We are continuing to be out there to serve and uplift and inspire just like we’ve always done. We just will do it in a different place,” Black said.



They say the outpouring of support from past clients and the community has been incredible.



“It has been overwhelming and heartfelt. We appreciate you so much. We love this city. We love this support,” she said.



To donate to Dress For Success, visit its GoFundMe.

