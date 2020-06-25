Nonprofit ministry trying to replenish pandemic supplies after man caught on camera stealing items

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A nonprofit ministry is trying to replenish their pandemic supplies for struggling community members after a man was caught on camera cleaning them out.
Since March, My Lightworker Institute, a nonprofit ministry, has been helping the unemployed by paying their bills and putting out free supplies including toilet paper, water bottles, hand sanitizer and feminine hygiene products for people in need.
On Friday, a man was caught on camera looking around for quite some time to make sure no one was around and then taking the entire supply, which included over 50 rolls of toilet paper.
The incident remains under investigation.
