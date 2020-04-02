Nonprofit pays restaurants to serve meals to healthcare workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Nonprofit Waytable is raising money from the community to pay restaurants to make money for medical workers.

Only four of Keith Paul's 12 restaurants are open for delivery and take out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've had to deal with revenues that are 10% of normal maybe. We've had to furlough about over 400 people,” Keith Paul CEO, A Good Egg Dining said.

But an idea by a group of people may help some eateries get some extra money while giving back to healthcare employees.

“We have a 501C3 and we know a lot of great restaurant owners and have healthcare connections and just had an idea to put it all together,” Matt Wills, founder of Waytable said.

Waytable is asking for donations through a GoFundMe page to buy meals for frontline workers at hospitals and clinics.

They're hoping to raise at least $75,000, 100% of the money will pay restaurants to provide the meals.

"Restaurants get asked to donate a lot. We're saying we're going to pay you for your work. We're going to pay you for the product. We're going to pay you for your craft so you can take care of your people,” Volunteer Ben Nockels said.

So far, 25 restaurants have signed up...En Croute, Iron Star and Elemental Coffee to name a few.

"More of a cause to come to work and provide meals to healthcare workers so it's all. Everyone so far is excited about it,” Paul said.

They are hoping to raise $75,000 and at last check they had a little more than $23,000.

To donate visit waytable.org.

They have 25 restaurants signed up for the cause and are talking to several hospitals including Mercy, OU Medical Center and Saints.