Nonprofit snow cone stand employing at-risk youth to open second location in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A snow cone stand that employs at-risk youth and offers financial literacy training is opening a second location this summer.

Sasquatch Shaved Ice, a program of the Homeless Alliance, is expanding from its original location in The Plaza District and launching a second stand located in Bricktown.

According to the Homeless Alliance, a grant from the Arnall Family Foundation is allowing the snow cone stand is growing its program to provide supportive employment opportunities to low income youth and youth who have formerly been involved in the foster care system.

The program is designed to help build job skills, improve financial literacy, increase high school graduation and higher education enrollment and provide a foundation for long-term financial stability and job readiness.

“Low-income and foster-involved youth are less likely to find employment, but work history is perhaps more important for them than their peers in higher income brackets, who are more likely to attend college and have the social capital and familial networks needed to find employment more easily,” said Whitley O’Connor, program manager for Sasquatch Shaved Ice and social enterprise strategist for the Homeless Alliance.

Each Sasquatch Shaved Ice employee gets a checking and savings account and takes part in a program that includes financial literacy classes and training to prepare them for higher education or certification enrollment. Additionally, through a sponsorship from Oklahoma’s Credit Union, Sasquatch matches dollar-for-dollar what their employees save towards their higher education and career goals, teaching and incentivizing responsible saving and spending habits.

“Most of our employees use their savings and match to purchase a laptop for school,” said O’Connor. “Before starting, 95 percent of our employees didn’t have a computer or internet access at home. Employees have also used their savings to help pay for college, buy eye glasses and other expenses that help them move ahead in life.”

In its first three full seasons of operation in the Plaza District, Sasquatch employed 21 youth. Of those who have completed the program, all have graduated high school. Only one came from a household where both parents had completed high school.

“Race, income and familial makeup shouldn’t stop young people from pursuing their dreams,” said O’Connor. “Every snow cone purchased from one of our stands helps to pave the way to work, education and financial success for youth in Oklahoma City.”

The new stand will be located on the corner of Reno and S. Mickey Mantle Drive, directly across the street from the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and Sonic Plaza in Bricktown.

The stand is set to open this summer inside of a revitalized shipping container.

Along with the new stand, the Homeless Alliance can also hire a full-time employee to work with the youth and will enable them to establish a training hub.

“The Arnall Family Foundation is excited to partner with Sasquatch Shaved Ice to help fill the unmet need of supportive employment for at-risk, transition-aged youth,” said Sue Ann Arnall, president of the Arnall Family Foundation. “Providing employment that meets the unique needs of these youth while teaching them the importance of saving and financial literacy will undoubtedly change the trajectory of their lives.”

The Plaza Stand is set to open early June and will follow all CDC and state guidelines for restaurants regarding COVID-19.

To learn more or donate, visit this website.