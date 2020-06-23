Nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities raises over $500,000 during telethon

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – A nonprofit organization that helps individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities says it is overwhelmed by the support it has received during its annual fundraiser.

The Center of Family Love says it moved its 7th Annual Gift of Love Gala online with a new virtual live stream telethon event in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Our primary concern has always been the health and well-being of the incredible individuals we serve, and the impact of this pandemic is something we cannot ignore,” said CFL President and CEO Debbie Espinosa. “We are so blessed to be able to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by moving our event online, but we still need the kind of support we’ve received at our million-dollar Gift of Love Gala in the past to help us meet our yearly operational deficit of $1.7 million. Patti and all of her friends at the center truly need your support now more than ever before.”

On Tuesday, the center announced that the telethon raised over $500,000.

Officials say all proceeds of the event are going to be used to cover the organization’s yearly operational deficit of $1.7 million.

“Many of the incredible individuals we serve simply wouldn’t have the opportunity to live the lives they deserve if the center didn’t exist, which is why your support is crucial. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank everyone who faithfully supports our residents. You are the reason we are able to continue providing these opportunities now and for generations to come.”