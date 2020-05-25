Nonprofit turns to technology to help homeless population in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local nonprofit organization is turning to technology to help homeless individuals across Oklahoma City.

City Care is a nonprofit organization that provides homeless services, permanent supportive housing for people transitioning out of homelessness and literacy-focused mentorships for children in Oklahoma City.

Beginning in July, ‘Good Samaritans’ in Oklahoma City can download the free Samaritan app to learn the goals and needs of individuals. The users can then invest in their journey toward leaving the street, write letters of encouragement, or provide job opportunities.

Organizers say they believe the program could help 50 individuals address housing, employment, and health challenges.

City Care will hand out smart wallets to individuals in need. Once they have a smart wallet, they can access funds from individuals and organizations seeking to help them or by completing set goals.

Those funds can be used at partnered merchants who provide resources like food, hygiene items, clothing, medication, and phone service.

The smart wallets can also serve as an electronic ID for those individuals without a home.