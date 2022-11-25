OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a local family after their packages were stolen.

Oklahoma City Police Officers Kyle Pittinger & Wyatt Wallace returning gifts. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, a local family contacted the police after several presents were stolen off of their porch.

Officer Kyle Pittinger responded to the call and police were able to track down the stolen gifts by using surveillance footage to identify the “porch pirate”.

Officer Pittinger and Officer Wyatt Wallace returned the stolen presents to the family the next day.

“Nope, not today Grinch!” said the Oklahoma City Police Department.