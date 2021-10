Jonathan Kelly. Photo courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A 15-year-old male from Norman has been missing for going on two weeks.

Jonathan Kelly, 15, is missing. He was last seen on Oct. 7, 2021.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds and as having brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Jonathan or know of his whereabouts, please call 1-800-843-5678 or the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1444.

