Norman Animal Welfare altering services due to pandemic

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Animal Welfare is altering its services in an effort to limit exposures and transmission of COVID-19.
Changes went into effect on Thursday, July 16.
Adoptions
- All animal adoptions will be by appointment only.
- Animals available for adoption can be viewed at https://bit.ly/30gUhuX. To schedule an appointment, call 405-292-9736.
Stray or Found Animals
- Residents who identify a stray animal that remains at large or appears dangerous can report the location of the animal by calling 405-321-1444. A Norman Animal Welfare Officer will respond to the area.
- Residents can report a found animal online at: https://bit.ly/32oHmJY
Owner Surrenders
- Residents who need to surrender an animal(s) are asked to call 405-292-9736. Norman Animal Welfare staff will assess the request on a case-by-case basis depending on space available at the facility.
Pet Licensing
- In-person pet licensing services at the Norman Animal Welfare facility are available by appointment only. Residents are still encouraged to purchase and renew pet licenses online at petdata.com.
Volunteer and Community Service
- Norman Animal Welfare will continue to accept volunteer and community service workers.
- In addition, the following services will also be offered by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 405-292-9736. All regular service fees remain in place at this time.
- Lending live traps
- Owner-requested euthanasia services
- Reclaim of impounded animal(s)
