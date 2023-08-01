Rusty at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary in Norman www.secondchancenorman.com

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Animal Welfare is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America to kick off birthday celebrations for all rescue dogs!

The event “DOGUST 1st” is a PAW-TY designated for rescue dogs beginning Tuesday, August 1 through Monday, August 7.

The Norman Animal Welfare will be offering 50% discount on all adoption fees.

WHERE: NORMAN ANIMAL WELFARE

3428 Jenkins Avenue, Norman, OK 73072

WHEN: TUESDAY, AUGUST 1st – TUESDAY, AUGUST 7TH

MONDAY – FRIDAY 10:00AM – 5:30PM

SATURDAY 10:00AM – 4:00PM

Closed Sunday

WHO: Adorable, adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens

To commemorate DOGust 1st, celebrations any of its five shelters that record the most adoptions during this window will win monetary prizes.

For more details visit www.animalleague.org/DOGust1st.