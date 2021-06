NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Animal Welfare is holding a free adoption event today, June 10, and tomorrow.

All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Animal adoptions will be by appointment only.

The center at 3428 Jenkins Ave. will be open from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 405-292-9736.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed at https://bit.ly/30gUhuX.