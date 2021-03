NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking to add a four-legged family member to your home, Norman Animal Welfare can help.

The shelter is holding a free adoption event this weekend.

Organizers say adoption fees will be waived March 19 to March 20.

All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Organizers say adoptions will be by appointment only by calling (405) 292-9736.