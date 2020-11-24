Norman Animal Welfare implements new COVID-19 restrictions

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say if you are looking to adopt a four-legged family member for Christmas, there are a few changes you need to know about before you head to Norman Animal Welfare.

Officials say due to the coronavirus pandemic, all public access to the facility will be restricted until further notice.

Staff will continue to operate and maintain the facility throughout the closure.

At this point, all animal adoptions will be completed by appointment only.

All adoption fees will be waived beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 25. To see animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website. To make an appointment, call (405) 292-9736.

Officials say stray animal intake the Norman Animal Welfare facility is suspended until further notice.

If you see a stray animal that appears dangerous, you should still call animal control at (405) 321-1444.

Residents can report a found animal online at: https://bit.ly/32oHmJY.

Owners needing to surrender an animal will be placed on a wait list as space is available. Residents can call 405-292-9736 to be placed on the wait list.

At this point, officials say animal quarantine services and owner-requested euthanasia services are suspended.

LATEST STORIES: