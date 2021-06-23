Norman Animal Welfare preparing for future wildlife encounters

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An animal welfare oversight committee met Tuesday night to discuss the deadly shooting of a bear in Norman last month.

Last month, officials say a young black bear was seen roaming through yards and climbing trees in the area of Berry and Lindsey in Norman.

Norman police, fire crews, and workers with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife rushed to the scene to try to tranquilize the animal.

However, officials ran out of tranquilizer darts and decided to shoot and kill the 150-pound male bear.

Video captured at the scene appeared to show the bear struggling to walk after being tranquilized and falling from a tree.

At this point, it is unclear exactly where the bear came from and how it got to the neighborhood, though the same bear may have been captured on a trail camera in Purcell earlier.

Wildlife officials say bears often wander after hibernation in search of food and a mate.

The Norman Transcript reports that Norman Animal Welfare is taking steps to prepare for similar situations in the future.

The agency is putting together kits in case the wildlife department isn’t available for future calls. They are also discussing the possibility of bear training.