Norman Animal Welfare to begin phased reopening with social distancing in place

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Animal Welfare will reopen Friday, May 8, but with a phased approach and with social distancing measures in place.

The animal shelter will reopen in accordance with the City of Norman’s Healthier at Home plan.

“Services will resume in phased approach. Both the public and Norman Animal Welfare staff will be required to wear a face covering when in the facility’s lobby and intake areas,” a Norman Police Department news release states.

The shelter’s reopening guideline for community member is as follows:

Adoptions

All animal adoptions will remain by appointment only until June 19. Click here to view animals available for adoption. Call 405-292-9736 to schedule an appointment.

Stray or Found Animals

Residents can call (405) 321-1444 to report the location of a stray animal that’s either at large or appears dangerous. A Norman Animal Welfare Officer will then respond to the area, the news release states.

Residents can report a found animal at the following website: http://bit.ly/nawlostpet

Pet Licensing

In-person pet licensing services at the shelter are available by appointment starting May 8, but city officials encourage residents to purchase and renew pet licenses online at petdata.com.

Services Suspended

The following shelter services will remain suspended until further notice:

• Animal quarantine services

• Owner-requested euthanasia services

• Owner animal surrenders

• Lending live traps

• Community Service

“Norman Animal Welfare will continue to evaluate the situation and will open these services up as soon as possible,” the news release states.

Click here for the City of Norman’s resources and information concerning COVID-19.

