NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking to add a furry friend to your family, Norman Animal Welfare is hosting free pet adoptions.

Norman Animal Welfare says its shelter is at capacity, so they are trying to find loving homes for the adoptable animals.

As a result, organizers say they are waiving adoption fees for pets beginning on Thursday, July 8.

All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.