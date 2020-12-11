Norman announces free parking, curbside pickup along Campus Corner to help merchants

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Norman say they are implementing a couple of new initiatives to help Campus Corner merchants.

The two new parking initiatives will be in effect for December and January in an effort to help merchants and customers in the Campus Corner district.

The first initiative will offer free parking on Saturdays on all metered spaces on Campus Corner. Officials say they hope the free parking will encourage residents to visit the commercial district during the holiday shopping season.

The second initiative is to designate nine parking spots around the Campus Corner district for curbside pick-up for all merchants in the district.

Of the nine designated spots selected by the Campus Corner Association board, four are located on Boyd Street, and five are located on Asp Avenue. Each designated spot will have temporary signage indicating the space number and a 15-minute parking limit.

“This request came to the City of Norman from the merchants themselves as a creative way to boost the business district-wide during this difficult year. Curbside pick-up has become an important strategy adopted by many businesses as a safer alternative to dining-in or shopping in-person. As virtual learning began at the University after the Thanksgiving holiday and their winter break is one week longer than usual, merchants in the district have already begun to see a decline in foot traffic. The City of Norman is happy to fulfill this request to aid our local businesses during this time,” said Sara Kaplan, Retail Marketing Coordinator for the City of Norman.

Both promotions will begin Saturday, Dec. 12 through the end of January 2021.