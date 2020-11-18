Norman announces storm debris drop-off event

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Norman will have the chance to get rid of storm debris from their property during an event this weekend.

Officials say Norman residents can drop off their storm debris on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Griffin Park, located at 1001 E. Robinson St.

Proof of residence is required, and city leaders say commercial debris will not be accepted.

If you can’t make it to Griffin Park, officials say that city crews are doing their best to go around the city and collect storm debris by Dec. 6.

A second pass is anticipated to begin on Dec. 7.

Those participating in curbside debris removal are reminded:

Only debris placed on the public right-of-way will be eligible for collection. Do not place debris in alleys for collection.

Do not place debris near mail boxes, poly carts, water meter vaults, gas meters, fire hydrants or any other above-ground utility.

Residents should make every effort to place debris along the public street rights-of-way. This should include vegetative and debris only. This material should be cut in approximately 8- foot to 12-foot lengths and stacked in piles along the right-of-way or within five feet of the curb or edge of roadway. Do not bag these items.

Weekly household garbage and yard waste collection will continue its normal schedule. Limbs no larger than 2 inches in diameter, bundled in 4 foot lengths will be picked up by the City Sanitation Division. Please place the bags of yard waste along the curb as usual, but keep separate from the storm debris.

