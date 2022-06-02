Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Thousands of kids and adults will head to aquatic facilities around the world for the ‘World’s Largest Swim Lesson.’

The lesson will take place over the course of 24 hours at aquatic centers, swim schools, and waterparks across the nation on June 23.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released 2021 data that shows drowning has become the leading cause of unintended death for U.S. children between 1 and 4-years-old.

Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death throughout the rest of the world.

“It’s so important for us to host this event at Westwood Family Aquatic Center every year because we know that risk of drowning can be reduced by 88 percent if children participate in formal swimming lessons between ages 1-4,” said Josh Holman, Aquatics Supervisor. “We want to raise awareness about the fact that learning to swim is a vital life-saving skill that everyone needs. Even if you’re currently uncomfortable in the water, think about joining us and gaining some more skill in a supportive environment.”

Officials say Westwood Family Aquatic Center serves as an official Host Location Facility for the 2022 event.

On June 23, participants will receive a free 30-minute water safety course. Courses will be held between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., or 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Organizers say participants will also leave with a free day pass to enjoy the Aquatic Center. Registration is required.