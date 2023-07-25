NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A small business owner in Norman said he collected around 140 shopping carts near his building.

Norman city leaders are now making an effort to clean up the streets and help get rid of them.

The shopping carts were said to belong to stores nearby like Walmart on Main Street. They were left at a homeless encampment not far from there.

The owner of a nearby business said he was tired of seeing them piled up near his shop.

“So, they were kind of on the side of the building here in between cars, people trying to hide them, stacked up in the back, dumped off in the creek. Just pretty much everywhere… It made it really hard to do business. I had several customers comment on it. It’s not a good look for the business. So, I did what I could to help clean it up,” said Dakota Shadoan, owner and manager of Sooner Auto Service.

Dakota Shadoan, owner and manager of Sooner Auto Service said the problem started about eight to 10 months ago, and overtime it just got worse.

“Three or four every day over those periods of months. It was ridiculous how many shopping carts there was.” said Shadoan.

KFOR went to the area on Tuesday. It appeared that people who go to the homeless encampment will leave their carts next to the creek and then will use a trail to get to the camp.

“It definitely makes it hard when you got five shopping carts in three or four parking spots where customers are trying to park,” said Shadoan.

Shadoan decided to take matters into his own hands and collected nearly 140 shopping carts from Walmart, Aldi and Big Lots that were found around his building.

He then lined them up on the sidewalk in front of his business.

After that, he made calls to the companies responsible.

“I started calling these companies saying ‘hey I got your carts for you, please come get them’… I didn’t get any calls back, so I got kind of frustrated there for a while because I feel like I did a lot of the hard work,” said Shadoan.

After the carts sat on the sidewalk for nearly a month, someone finally loaded them up and took them away.

“The Mayor actually came down and had a conversation with me about it and asked what we can do and I was like, I just want to get rid of the shopping carts really. I will help in any way I can,’” said Shadoan.

The City of Norman told KFOR they are working towards a solution.

A spokesperson with the city sent KFOR the following statement:

“The City of Norman has partnered with the business community to help resolve the issue of shopping carts in public spaces. As possible, staff will proactively seek and transport unattended carts to the city’s transfer station so responsible retail businesses can come claim their inventory. Concerns can be reported to the City of Norman Action Center at 405.366.5396 or at Action.Center@normanok.gov.”

KFOR noticed several shopping carts in the area on Tuesday, but nothing like it was.

“It definitely hasn’t been too big of a problem ever since,” said Shadoan.

A Walmart spokesperson sent KFOR the following statement:

“We are happy to work with the city and other community partners to recover our property as quickly as possible. We use a several methods to recover stolen shopping carts when notified, including third-party contractors.”

KFOR also reached out to the other two companies that were mentioned and we are still waiting for a response.