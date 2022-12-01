NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman says the 60th Avenue NE bridge over Rock Creek – located between Rock Creek Road and Tecumseh Road – will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday due to a serious structural concern.

Detour routes will be set up along 48th Avenue NE.

Images courtesy: City of Norman

An engineering firm has already been awarded a contract to design a bridge replacement, according to the city.

Full plans are not expected to be complete until late 2023 but city officials are currently working to find a way to expedite the replacement process.

Officials say the tentative cost for replacement of the bridge is $3 – $4 million.

According to the city, the 60th Avenue NE bridge was constructed in 1940 and carries approximately 1,500 vehicles a day; school buses and fire trucks have been prohibited from passing the bridge for many years.