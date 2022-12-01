NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman says the 60th Avenue NE bridge over Rock Creek – located between Rock Creek Road and Tecumseh Road – will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday due to a serious structural concern.

Detour routes will be set up along 48th Avenue NE.

60th Avenue NE Bridge in Norman
Structural damage to 60th Avenue NE Bridge in Norman
Structural damage to 60th Avenue NE Bridge in Norman
Images courtesy: City of Norman

An engineering firm has already been awarded a contract to design a bridge replacement, according to the city.

Full plans are not expected to be complete until late 2023 but city officials are currently working to find a way to expedite the replacement process.

Officials say the tentative cost for replacement of the bridge is $3 – $4 million.

According to the city, the 60th Avenue NE bridge was constructed in 1940 and carries approximately 1,500 vehicles a day; school buses and fire trucks have been prohibited from passing the bridge for many years.