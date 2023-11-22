NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Central Library announced this week that it will shut down for at least five months due to massive amounts of growing mold found after a recent investigation.

The investigation began on November 14 and results came the next day showing the large amount of mold.

The City of Norman said the problem could’ve been around since the construction of the building. Since the building’s construction, they said there have been issues with a leaky roof, leaky windows, and more.

The Norman Central Library is located at 10 West Acres, and if you head there today, you will find signs restricting access and plastic sheets adorning the inside.

“Mold remediation is basically exploratory demolition,” said Joe Gillikan of Bison Restoration.

Bison wasn’t hired to fix the problem – Cavin’s Remediation and Restoration was, but they were not allowed to discuss the contract on the library.

“We’ve been around for a while and I know that it is not easy at all,” said Gillikin. “No, it requires a lot of coordination. It requires a lot of scheduling with labor and resources. You have to set up environmental controls to prevent cross-contamination.”

City staff is said to have hired a contractor to examine water intrusion issues in recent weeks and during that examination, indications of possible mold were visible but, after a test is when it became an issue.

Under the direction of Parks & Recreation of the City of Norman, who is responsible for building maintenance of City-owned facilities through one of its divisions, a test was scheduled.

The results resulted in the library’s closure.

Pioneer announced that during the closure staff will be retained and taken care of, said to be assigned to other libraries.

“We are committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our staff and will retain and support all staff throughout the closure. Staff usually assigned to Norman Central staff will report to other locations within PLS during this time. This only impacts staffing at our Central location; however, we have 11 other locations in our three counties and encourage the public to visit those (including two locations in Norman located within 5 miles of the Central location!). “ Kelly Sitzman, Pioneer Library System

The City of Norman released a Frequently-Asked-Questions that stated the library had tried several times over the years to solve the issues. It stated that at this time, water intrusion stemming from roof and envelope issues is believed to have contributed to mold growth throughout the library.

Initially, there were six real areas of concern when the mold was found: a staff office on level one, the South West corner of level one, study rooms on level two, Pioneer Room on level three, the South East Bay windows, and the fire escape stairwell.

However, they stated that as the investigation continued following November 16th, more areas were discovered by their contractor.

For now, the city said it intends to get staff to communicate with entities that helped design and construct the building in 2019.

KFOR reached out to an engineering firm, MODUS, that has the project on its list of projects completed. KFOR also reached out to Ten X Ten Studios, an architecture firm that also listed the Norman Central Library on its website. Neither called back to answer questions, but it is Thanksgiving week so they could contact KFOR next week.

“It can happen like that,” said Gillikin. “Oklahoma does not have a builder contractor’s license requirement here so unfortunately, the ceiling o enter that industry is fairly low. You don’t typically see it on the commercial side. You do, however see it on the residential side, unfortunatley. But yes, a method of finding a bunch of mold is a lack of building properly and engineering controls.”

The City of Norman has already started the process of hiring a building envelope consultant. Fencing to prepare for necessary removal processes that they stated will happen outside of the facility.

For those who frequent the library, no fines will be charged for overdue materials while it’s closed.

Most of staff in Norman and around Oklahoma were not available for interviews due to holiday week.