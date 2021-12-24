Norman Christmas Day Dinner Foundation seeking donations

Most toys, games and building kits will feature a recommended age range, which can help you determine if it will be an appropriate gift.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A group in Norman is asking for a little help spreading some Christmas cheer.

Officials with the Norman Christmas Day Dinner Foundation are asking for the public’s help as they make adult gift bags for families in need.

Organizers say they are still in need of more toiletries for the gift bags.

Needed items include:

Full-size shampoo

Full-size conditioner

Toothpaste

Hand warmers

Gloves

Socks.

Donations of gifts for teens, infants, and toddlers are also needed.

Organizers say they hope to have around 400 gift bags.

Donations can be dropped off at Norman High School on Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.