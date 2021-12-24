Norman Christmas Day Dinner Foundation seeking donations

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A group in Norman is asking for a little help spreading some Christmas cheer.

Officials with the Norman Christmas Day Dinner Foundation are asking for the public’s help as they make adult gift bags for families in need.

Organizers say they are still in need of more toiletries for the gift bags.

Needed items include:

  • Full-size shampoo
  • Full-size conditioner
  • Toothpaste
  • Hand warmers
  • Gloves
  • Socks.

Donations of gifts for teens, infants, and toddlers are also needed.

Organizers say they hope to have around 400 gift bags.

Donations can be dropped off at Norman High School on Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

