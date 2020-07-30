Norman church giving away free backpacks, school supplies to elementary students

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A church in Norman says it is preparing to make sure students are ready when they head back to class next month.

On Saturday, Victory Family Church in Norman will give away free backpacks for elementary school children.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 until supplies last.

Families are invited to stay inside their cars and get in line to receive their backpacks at the tents in the parking lot. Officials say children must be present in order to receive the backpack.

Also, the church is hosting a free appreciation lunch for Norman police officers and firefighters.

Smokin’ Joes Rib Ranch, the Blue Donkey, and Kona Ice will serve officers, firefighters, and their families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

LATEST STORIES: