Norman church to provide food boxes to those in need

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman church is working to help Oklahomans who are struggling to make ends meet.

Trinity Baptist Church in Norman will host a grocery giveaway to those in need on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can drive to the church’s north parking lot where volunteers will put groceries in each person’s car.

Organizers say the free food boxes include produce and dairy products. They will be handed out as long as supplies last.

The giveaway is all part of the ‘Farmers to Families Food Box Program,’ which went into effect at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the program, the USDA purchases and distributes agricultural products from American producers to provide the goods to those in need.

