Norman citizen group accuses Unite Norman of using illegitimate tactics to gather signatures

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A group is planning to challenge a Norman petition that now allegedly has enough signatures to recall Norman’s mayor and a city councilwoman, claiming some people were “tricked” into signing it.

“What I’ve seen is people saying, ‘I didn’t mean to sign this; they told me it was…um…the mayor is against the police department, or we’re going to lose our police if I don’t sign, or we won’t have a football season if I don’t sign,’” Marcie King with the group ‘We Are Norman’ said.

King is talking about allegations about the group Unite Norman.

Their petition has now gained over 20,000 signatures, enough to recall Mayor Breea Clark and Ward 3 Councilwoman Alison Petrone.

The petition comes after the council voted to cut over $800,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed FY 2021 budget.

“I’ve personally heard from many people who have mostly…it’s their parents who have, wow, you know, they showed up and my parents were told this and then they signed the petition and then they realized that what they were told wasn’t true and they wished they hadn’t had signed,” Cynthia Rogers, a Norman resident, said.

One citizen on Facebook wrote about their mother-in-law’s senior living facility, saying, “A Unite Norman Petitioner convinced the property manager to let him in to collect signatures. My MIL politely said no. She also heard the man tell another elderly he would sign her name for her.”

Another post reads in part, “A ‘Unite’ Norman petitioner came to my mother in law’s door. She is 93. They told her that she needed to sign the petition. They said if she had an emergency and called police, they wouldn’t be able to come help her.”

Russell Smith, co-founder of Unite Norman, told KFOR all of these allegations are false.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “I don’t know where they’re sourced, these stories are, but I can tell you that none of that has happened to my knowledge.”

King and the We are Norman group released a Google DOC this week and allegedly heard from many Norman citizens who claim they were coerced or “tricked” into signing the petition.

“Just the misinformation and the outright lies is appalling,” Rogers said.

The signatures still need to be verified by the city clerk, who has 30 days to do so.

LATEST HEADLINES