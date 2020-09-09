Norman City Council approves restrictions for OU gamedays

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – In just a matter of days, Sooner fans are expected to head to Norman to kick off the start of the college football season.

Although capacity has been limited inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, city leaders expect members of the Sooner faithful to head to Norman for the gameday atmosphere.

Last week, the Campus Corner Merchants Association released its rules for guests on gamedays, including required masks, and outdoor dining for some restaurants and bars.

Now, city leaders in Norman have released their own set of guidelines for those traveling to the city for OU gamedays.

The Norman City Council voted to require Campus Corner bars and restaurants to operate at no more than 75% capacity during home football games. The measure applies to both indoor and outdoor dining.

Last month, OU officials announced the although football games will go on as planned, stadium capacity will be limited.

Football games at Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be held to just 25 percent attendance capacity for the 2020 season.

On game days, face masks are required to be worn at all times on the OU campus, indoors and outdoors. This includes all campus buildings and outdoor areas, Athletics facilities, parking areas, outside the stadium, gate entry, concourse, stadium seating bowl and club/loge areas. Masks may be removed temporarily only if necessary for eating and drinking while in the stadium seating bowl, or in common areas of clubs, suites and loges.

Masks must be fabric or disposable surgical-style masks that cover the nose and mouth. Bandannas, scarves, gaiters, buffs and the like are not acceptable.

The University of Oklahoma also announced that traditional tailgating would be prohibited on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In past years, a typical game day in Norman draws over 100,000 people to campus,” said OU Vice President for University Operations Eric Conrad. “While we realize these decisions will be disappointing to many, it is imperative that the university does its part to slow the spread of the virus on campus and in our community so we can protect each other.”

