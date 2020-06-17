Norman City Council considering budget cut to police department

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021.

Last Tuesday, protesters stormed the city council meeting, protesting police brutality.

Mayor Breea Clark and the council unanimously decided to postpone the vote of the budget until Tuesday, June 16.

“It’s already a tense conversation to be talked about, but it needs to be talked about,” said Adrian Johnson, a protester.

“I want to stand in solidarity with everyone who is here,” said Isaac Trachtenberg, a different protester.

Norman Citizens for Racial Justice is calling on Mayor Breea Clark and the city manager to defund and demilitarize the Norman Police Department.

“Police here in Norman are not taking responsibility for their police officers,” said Adrian Johnson, a protestor.

City Council member Alexandra Scott proposed a $4.5 million cut to police. The money would be re-allocated in part to public safety sales tax and police sensitivity training.

“I don’t think the point of that amendment was made necessarily to pass, but to make a splash,” said Trachtenberg, a protestor.

“I think it should be more,” said Johnson, a protester.

The cuts would eliminate 64 sworn officer positions.

“We can always look at our budget to cut things here or there; depending on how much they cut, I think we can cut some,” said Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster.

The removal of all school resource officers was also demanded.

“It’s not okay for a police officer to be in our schools policing children. It’s like a pipeline to prison,” said Johnson.

There is currently no official motion to remove resource officers from schools in Norman.

As of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, public comment was still being taken and no vote regarding the budget cut had been made.