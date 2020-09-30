Norman City Council discusses where in community outreach they might allocate the $865,000 they voted to defund from police in June

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman City Council discussed recommendations on where they might want to allocate the $865,000 they voted to defund from police in June.

Several options were presented to the council Tuesday night. The original plan from the council was to allocate the money to community outreach programs.

“I put together a task force to get feedback from a variety of different agencies and residents to again have conversations about how to have optimal police and social services,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said. “Let’s just dive right in.”

The council formed a task force made up of Norman police, medical and health agencies, religious institutions, among others.

“I also hope that these recommendations will be a continuation of what needs to be an ongoing conversation,” Clark said.

Some of the options include expanding already offered services in Norman like mental health crisis response and even the possibility of plain-clothed police officers.

“They go out very much in what I’m wearing,” Lt. Bryant with the Norman police department. “A polo that shows police department 511 pants. Something that doesn’t just look as aggressive as a standard patrol uniform.”

Nothing yet has been set in stone. There are still some concerns among the board.

“Determining if the organizations that we currently have operating in our community are, A, capable of and or willing to scale up their services,” said Kate Bierman, a member of the council. “Some may be at the maximum capacity that they can handle.”

Again, nothing is set in stone as to where they want it to go. This was only the beginning of the process, according to Clark.

