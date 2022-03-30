NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Turnpike turmoil continued in Norman Tuesday night, as the city council listened to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority present details on their controversial turnpike plans.

A part of the $5 billion Access Oklahoma plan, OTA is proposing a new turnpike along Indian Hills Road, one that would connect Newcastle to Norman. They’re also wanting to extend the Kickapoo Turnpike west of Lake Thunderbird, essentially connecting the Kickapoo Turnpike to Purcell.

At Tuesday’s meeting, OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle apologized to the Norman Council for how this turnpike announcement unfolded, that they didn’t meet with them first before announcing it. He and the team of people he brought with him from OTA and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation gave the council three hours of their attention.

Echelle explained that the new turnpike would lessen traffic volumes and congestion significantly.

“It will completely change the character of our city, not just one property owner or a hundred property owners,” said Mayor Breea Clark at the meeting to Echelle.

She’s referring to the potential hundreds of homes that could be displaced by the turnpike. Further yet, she was frustrated by Echelle’s response to exactly how many homes might be affected.

“We’ve been pressed on ‘can you give us an estimate on the number of homes’ and we’ve said we can’t possibly give an estimate when we don’t know what the alignment is exactly,” said Echelle, who’s team is still determining the turnpike’s exact path.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Brandi Studley was not satisfied.

“A lot of things that you’re saying are contradicting the other things that you’re saying,” she said. “You can’t say that you can’t do an estimate of houses but then [say] you chose the route that avoided the most houses.”

The public wasn’t allowed to participate in the meeting, but Resident Stephanie Seldon did share her thoughts with KFOR.

“They didn’t give us a number and they won’t give us a number,” she vented. “They won’t even give us a minimum like, ‘hey it could minimally effect this people and then maximally effect this people.’ They won’t give us anything because they don’t care.”

Council demanded that OTA finish any environmental and economic studies before approaching any homeowners about right-of-way acquisition. They accused OTA of reverse engineering their plans, developing them without resident input first.

“I definitely feel like you guys put the cart before the horse,” Studley said. “To blindside us like this and then act like you’re playing nice is a load of crap and I’m not down with it.”

Echelle expressed sympathy.

“Every single parcel is unique,” he said. “Every single family member is unique. It’s the most serious thing that we do. We go out and purchase property from people who did not have a ‘for sale’ sign and we totally understand that and we try to be as conscious about that as we possibly can in establishing that fair market value. Yes, there’ll be people who today will have a turnpike as a neighbor.”

He promised to now, “work through this project hand-in-hand in an area that we understand to be sensitive.”

Clark expects better answers in the future. She wasn’t satisfied with their answer about why they started the project without first talking with Norman residents, calling it “wildly innappropriate” that OTA put “traffic above people.”

She wanted to hear how exactly OTA determined the turnpike’s path, the exact nature of their environmental study on it, who exactly they’d be working with on the study, and when exactly the study would be finished, but was given no definite answers.

“I appreciate them coming out here but they just didn’t have a lot of answers and when you’re messing with peoples’ livelihoods with their retirement homes, their dream homes, their family homes, you better have answers,” she said. “They’re now gathering information. They’re now doing the studies and how can you decide on a path without having that information and the fact that they’re putting people last is unacceptable and Oklahomans deserve better. They’ve traumatized hundreds of residents and there’s no going back from that.”

She worries that in the end, the OTA might just make their turnpike decisions without seriously considering the people.

“They do have that power, but Governor Stitt also has that power to stop it,” she said. “So, I’m calling on him to listen to Oklahomans and do what’s right and save their homes.”

The OTA said their next step is to meet directly with the public. They have four meetings planned with the first one on April 14 at Noble High School. The other dates and locations can be seen on the Access Oklahoma Website.